MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 36-year-old Sean Hinz was last seen in the downtown area last weekend.

He stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a green University of Miami T-shirt.

Officials urge anyone with information on Hinz’s whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-579-6111.

