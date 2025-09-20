MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Allapattah.

According to the City of Miami Police Department, 44-year-old Ivan Jose Alonso was last seen in the Allapattah neighborhood of Miami on September 14.

Alonso stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 230 pounds, and has black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Brooklyn Dodgers cap, a gray top, dark pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with inforation is asked to contact Dtective D. Reyes or any o-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-59-6111 or SVU@miami-police.org .

