MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for the man who, they said, stole a semi-truck from a location in Miami.

According of City of Miami Police, the owner of the red 2013 Kenworth truck parked and secured the vehicle, along with its trailer, near Northwest 23rd Street and Sixth Avenue, Aug. 13.

Surveillance video captured the subject standing next to the driver’s side door of the vehicle.

The next morning, investigators said, the owner discovered the truck had been dislodged and stolen.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

