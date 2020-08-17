Search underway for man in connection to Miami shed burglary

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a man who, they said, broke into a shed at a home in Miami and took off with valuables.

Surveillance video captured the subject breaking into the shed near Northwest 19th Avenue and 58th Street, July 18.

Investigators said he got away with several items.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

