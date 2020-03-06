Search underway for gunman in woman’s fatal shooting in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shooter who, they said, fatally struck a woman in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Southwest 102nd Avenue and West Jessamine Street, early Friday morning.

When crews arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

