SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bus stop in Southwest Miami-Dade turned into a crime scene after a drive-by shooting.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene in the Goulds area, late Friday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a man was shot in the hand when someone drove up and pulled the trigger.

Investigators said the victim managed to walk to the bus stop, located along the 11500 block of Southwest 220th Street.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

As of Friday afternoon, the shooter remains at large.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

