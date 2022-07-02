MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami while visiting from Europe.

According to City of Miami Police, 52-year-old Pauline Eulberg, a tourist from Germany, was last seen in the Little Havana neighborhood at around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Eulberg stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a striped blue and pink shirt.

Investigators said she suffers from dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Police detective Ramos, or any on-duty detective of Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.