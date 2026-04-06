MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a Georgia who went missing in Miami’s Brickell section.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kayla Mollins was visiting from Valdosta to celebrate a friend’s birthday when the two of them became separated in a parking garage on Saturday, according to Mollins’ sister.

Mollins stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has brown and red hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black overalls, a black jacket and brown sandals at the time of her disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on Mollins’ whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective M. Baluja, or any on-duty detective of Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.