NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Police are looking for four thieves who, they say, attempted to rob a Miami business.

The attempted robbery occurred at the Fresh Dental Smiles and Ashley Jewelry store on Northwest 7th Street on Monday.

According to police, four men opened a hole in the roof of the dental office next to the jewelry store to get inside. Then, they broke two holes in the walls between the officer and the jewelry store as they tried to rob the safe.

However, the thieves were not successful in robbing the safe and left the store through the hole in the roof.

No arrests have been made yet as the investigation continues.

