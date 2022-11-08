CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old who went missing in Coral Springs and who they described as endangered.
Christopher Lee Salters Jr. was last seen Monday at 5:45 p.m., near the 3600 block of Northwest 110th Avenue.
He was last seen wearing jeans and a black hoodie with the writing “Jam Pony Express” on it.
He stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.
According to Coral Springs Police, Salters is autistic.
If see him, you are urged to call 954-344-1800.
