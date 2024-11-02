SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an endangered man who was reported missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

87-year-old Marcial Hernandez was last seen in the area of the 9000 block of Southwest 77th Avenue in Miami. He is five feet and six inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes. He may be in need of services.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS.

