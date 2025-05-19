SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 70-year-old woman reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Migdalia Santiago was last seen at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Sunday in the area of the 15600 block of Southwest 82nd Lane.

Santiago stands at five feet and two inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray pants and was possibly barefoot.

She has reportedly not contacted any family members or friends. She may be in need of services.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Deputy M. Ritch Jr. at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3257 (desk), email u308129@mdso.com, or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

