SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 79-year-old man from Southwest Miami-Dade.

Detectives say that Leandro Alas is missing from the 6800 Block of SW 52nd Street as of Sunday.

He weighs 155 pounds and stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He has brown eyes and balding hair.

Alas was last seen wearing blue shorts, blue sneakers, a blue shirt and a blue cap.

Officials say the endangered adult has not made contact with his family and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy Y. Hernandez at 305-715-3300 or 305-715-3279, Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or email u307259@mdso.com.

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