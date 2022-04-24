MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami’s Edgewater section.

City of Miami Police said 70-year-old Alba Salmeron was reported missing on Saturday from an unspecified area in Edgewater.

She stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 90 pounds and was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki pants and black sandals. She was also carrying a blue handbag.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

