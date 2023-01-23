NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 71-year-old woman who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Neyda Fernandez Arevalo left her home along the 2700 block of Northwest 29th Street at around 10 a.m. on Saturday and has not returned since.

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 138 pounds, and has red and gray hair and brown eyes.

Fernandez Arevalo was last seen wearing a red shirt and white pants.

Investigators said she may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on Fernandez Arevalo’s whereabouts to call MDPD detective M. Eloi, or any detective of MDPD’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

