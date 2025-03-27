MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Gardens Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in their search for a missing elderly woman.

76-year-old Janie Hamm Crumity was last seen near Northwest 207th Street and 17th Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m., Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing a black beanie, an orange graphic t-shirt, blue jeans, and black Nikes.

Crumity is a Black female who stands at five feet and two inches and weighs around 170 pounds.

According to officials, she struggles with mental illness and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Miami Gardens Police at 305-374-2100.

