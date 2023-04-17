MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who went missing in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, 74-year-old Eulalia Lopez was reported missing on Sunday.

Detectives did not specify where in Allapattah she was last seen.

Lopez stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 220 pounds, has brown and white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a floral top and black pants.

Officials urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Detective K. Brito or any on-duty detective of the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

