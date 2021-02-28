Search underway for elderly man who went missing in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 79-year-old Silvino Garcia on Sunday left a family member’s residence along the 13200 block of Southwest 43rd Street and has not made any contact with family and friends.

Investigators said Garcia has Alzheimer’s and may be in need of services.

He stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt and blue jeans.

Officials urge anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts to call Miami-Dade Police’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.