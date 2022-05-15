SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 79-year-old Oreste Caballero Frontela left his home along the 9100 block of Southwest 151st Court at around 9 a.m. on Saturday and has not been seen since.

He stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has gray hair and green eyes.

Caballero Frontela was last seen wearing a red shirt and black and white checkered pajama pants.

Police said he may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami-Dade Police’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

