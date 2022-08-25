OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 76-year-old man who went missing in Opa-Locka.

According to Opa-Locka Police, Augustin Riviere Carriere was reported missing on Aug. 17.

Investigators said he was last seen in the area of Northwest 136th Street and 23rd Avenue. He is known to frequent the Jai-Alai Casino.

Police said they were able to track him down on Saturday but have not been able to locate him since.

Detectives said Carriere stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange sleeveless crew shirt, orange hat and black and white sneakers.

Investigators said he suffers from the early stages of dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information about Carriere’s whereabouts to contact Opa-Locka Police detective B. Saint-Aime, or any Opa-Locka Police detective, at 305-953-2877. They may also call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

