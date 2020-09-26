Search underway for elderly man who went missing in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the community’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 79-year-old William Martin left his home along the 5200 block of Northwest 24th Avenue at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10 and has not returned.

Detectives said he has not contacted any family members or friends and may be in need of services.

Martin stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has a gray afro and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and plaid shorts.

Officials urge anyone with information about Martin’s whereabouts to call the Miami-Dade Police Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

