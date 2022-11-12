MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing last month from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

City of Miami Police said Dominique Alexandre was reported missing on Friday. However, the 76-year-old was last seen on Oct. 25 in an unspecified section of Little Haiti.

Alexandre stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans and brown loafers.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Miami Police detective L. Joseph or any on-duty detective of Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.