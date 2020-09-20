Search underway for elderly man who went missing in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Hialeah.

According to Hialeah Police, 76-year-old Luis Alfonso Del Toro was last seen along the 6900 block of West 29th Street, Friday morning.

Investigators said Del Toro, who has Alzheimer’s, told his wife he was going to find a job at Miami International Airport and left the home at around 9:30 a.m.

Del Toro stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing white shirt with blue stripes, khaki shorts and glasses.

On a past occasion when he went missing, officials said, Del Toro was found in the area of Northwest 102nd Avenue and 186th Street.

Detectives urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525, 305-953-5296 or 786-427-3225.

