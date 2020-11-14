Search underway for elderly man who went missing in Biscayne Park

Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Biscayne Park.

According to Biscayne Park Police, 77-year-old John Coetzee was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Northeast 115th Street in Biscayne Park on Saturday.

Coetzee stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, is bald and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing no shirt and yellow shorts.

Investigators said Coetzee may have a large scar across his lower back and in a black 2014 Kia Soul with the Florida tag AMGK79.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Biscayne Park Police at 305-893-7490.

