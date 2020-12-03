Search underway for elderly man who went missing from Homestead facility

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing from an assisted living facility in Homestead.

According to Homestead Police, 71-year-old Jose Gutierrez was last seen at the facility, located along the 900 block of Noetheast 17th Terrace, at around 6 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said Gutierrez suffers from several medical conditions. He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police said Gutierrez is a slow walker and has a noticeably hunched back.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535.

