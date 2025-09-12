NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an elderly man who went missing in North Miami.

North Miami Police officials said 77-year-old Amador Torres was last seen leaving his residence at 1801 Northeast 140th Street on Sunday morning.

Torres stands at 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs 190 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and khaki pants.

Detectives said he has gotten lost and been missing in the past, despite not having any formal diagnosis.

If anyone locates Mr. Torres, please contact Detective Salien at 305-891-0294 ext. 23011.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.