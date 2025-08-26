MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for your assistance in locating 84-year-old John Hall who went missing in Little Haiti on Sunday.

Hall is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds.

It remains unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

Detectives say he is balding with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Baluja or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111, or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

