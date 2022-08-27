MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 77-year-old man who went missing in downtown Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Lazaro Ymas Davila was last seen driving a black 2022 Chevrolet Malibu in an unspecified part of the downtown area, Thursday.

He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Davila was last seen wearing and white and blue shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes.

The Mllibu has the Florida tag 36BPXS.

Officials urge anyone with information on Davila’s whereabouts to contact Miami Police detective Ramos, or any on-duty detective of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

