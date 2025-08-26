MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for answers to a deadly hit and run in Miami.

Miami Police officials said a man was crossing the intersection of Northwest 103rd Street and 12th Avenue on his bike when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver took off after hitting 63-year-old Gregory Hughes, who did not survive.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.

