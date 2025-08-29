NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities continue to search for a driver behind a hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade that left a bicyclist dead.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Hughes was crossing the intersection of Northwest 103rd Street and 12th Avenue on his bike when he was struck by a car. The driver did not stop to render aid.

Hughes, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives provided a description of the car involved. It is a gray or silver 2013 to 2015 four-door Honda Civic. The sedan has possible right front end and windshield damage.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call MDSO Traffic Homicide Detective M. Quinones at 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.