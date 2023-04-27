MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver who, they said, struck and killed a motorcyclist in Miami and fled the scene on foot.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run along West Flagler Street, near 47th Avenue, Thursday morning.

Surveillance video from a nail salon across the street captured the scene as the driver traveled on the street and collided with the motorcyclist, pinning the victim underneath his car, at around 4:30 a.m.

While the call came in as a pedestrian hit, it was actually a car versus a motorcycle.

The security footage showed that the driver hopped out of his sedan immediately after the crash and walked around the car. After grabbing several items from the front seat, he took off on foot.

“He basically left this person lifeless on the floor, did not call 911, did not assist in any way,” said Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz, “so that’s very disturbing that another human being would do that.”

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of the crash, traffic was temporarily shut down on Flagler Street between Northwest 46th Avenue and 47th Court.

Police have not released the name of the motorcyclist, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call City of Miami Police at 305-603-6640 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

