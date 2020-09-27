Search underway for driver after fatal hit-and-run in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash in North Miami that left a man dead and area residents shaken up.

According to North Miami Police, the victim was found dead on the road along Northeast 144th Street, near Sixth Avenue, at around 6 a.m., Sunday.

“When I got home, I just saw a shoe in the street and a dead body laying down there in the middle of the street,” said an area resident.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators out in the neighborhood working to figure out how it all happened.

Traffic homicide detectives said the victim may have been dragged. They found his shoes several yards away from his body.

The driver responsible left behind skid marks stretching several yards.

While the details of this case are still unclear, neighbors said drivers frequently speed down the road where the crash took place.

“Any given time, a car can come down here flying, and somebody else could be laid up somewhere,” said an area resident.

Angel Feliz said he just moved into the neighborhood.

“We just happened to wake up when the cops came. Apparently someone got run over last night,” he said. “It’s a really gross thing to see.”

Feliz said the crash occurred during his first night in his new home. He said he never expected to wake up to such a tragedy.​

“Hopefully they’ll catch the guy that ran him over,” he said.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

