NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in North Miami that left a man dead.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, 68-year-old Rupert Webley was killed while crossing the street at Northwest 131st Street and Seventh Avenue at approximately 11:15 p.m. Saturday. The driver reportedly never stopped.

Investigators believe the motorist responsible was driving a gray Toyota Tundra, possibly a model between 2014 and 2017.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

