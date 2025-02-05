MIAMI (WSVN) - A search is underway for a driver accused of shooting at three men in Miami, sending them to the hospital, police said.

According to City of Miami Police, the gunfire occurred near North Miami Avenue and 13th Street, at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said a driver opened fire behind a gym and fled westbound in a gray vehicle.

The shooting injured three men who were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

As of Wednesday afternoon, their condition remains unclear.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

