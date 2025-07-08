HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade deputies are seeking the public’s help in the search for two children reported missing from Homestead.

A Florida MISSING CHILD alert was issued for 6-year-old Ivy Mitchell and 10-year-old Devin Mitchell, who were last seen in the area of the 12800 block of Southwest 242nd Street.

Ivy has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white dress.

Devin has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black and white pants.

If you or anyone you may know has any information on their whereabouts, please contact the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office at 305-596-8176, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), or 911.

