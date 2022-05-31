MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing endangered 4-year-old child and a 27-year-old woman from Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, Isiah Williams was last seen just after 12 p.m., Tuesday.

Williams stands about 3 feet, weighs about 28 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

He was also last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and black and red Jordans.

Police said he might be accompanied by his mother, Tramika Williams, who was last seen wearing a lime green and black romper.

According to authorities, Tramika Williams may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Reiner or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

