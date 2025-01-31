MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the subject or subjects behind a burglary at a smoke shop in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, the break-in occurred at the smoke shop located near 57th Avenue and Southwest Eighth Street, just before 3 a.m. on Friday.

7News cameras captured the broken glass on the floor of the business and a large piece of concrete believed to have been used in the burglary.

Detectives said the thief may have broken in through the roof before smashing their way out of the store.

It remains unclear how many people were involved in the burglary.

As of Friday afternoon, investigators said, nobody has been caught.

