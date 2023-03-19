VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the body of a boater who went missing in the waters off Virginia Key.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, 21-year-old Enoch Tong was last seen in the water near Miami Marine Stadium on Saturday.

Investigators said Tong went missing after he jumped in the water for a swim without a life jacket.

Officials said Tong got caught in a current and never resurfaced.

Local partner agencies assisted USCG crews in their search for Tong. After hours of searching, crews were unable to locate him.

