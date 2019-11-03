Search underway for armed subject in Miami carjacking

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the subject who, they said, carjacked a driver in Miami at gunpoint.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the 1600 block of Northwest 14th Street, early Sunday morning.

Officials said they received reports of a carjacking that took place around 2:30 a.m.

According to the victim, the subject approached him with a gun before taking his vehicle.

The perpetrator is believed to have fled in the victim’s gray or silver 2004 Kia Soul with a Florida license plate DKQQ05.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

