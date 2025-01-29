OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Opa-locka Police are searching for a robber who is on the run.

Investigators said the subject robbed a man at gunpoint at the ATM of a Wells Fargo bank, early Tuesday morning.

The robbery occurred at the branch near Northwest 27th Avenue and 131st Street.

Police said they found a man matching the description at a nearby apartment building, but he got away.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

