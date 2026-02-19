MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing elderly woman in Miami.

According to Miami Police, 95-year-old Antonia Acosta was last seen in the Allapattah area, Wednesday.

Acosta stands 5 feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Acosta’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective G. Jackson or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.