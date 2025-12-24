HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man.

Authorities say Andres Felix Valles, 95, was last seen heading westbound on West 19 Street from West Third Avenue at approximately 9:00 a.m., Tuesday.

Valles was last seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt, navy blue shorts and a navy blue hat with “LAS VEGAS” on it.

He stands at 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs around 120 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information with Valles’ whereabouts should contact Detective Salazar or the Hialeah Police Department at (305) 687-2525.

