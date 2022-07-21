MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 94-year-old man who went missing in Miami.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Joseph Senatus was last seen leaving on foot Wednesday, around the 800 block of Northwest 137th Street.

He stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has balding gray hair and brown eyes.

Senatus was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Investigators said he may be in need of services.

Anyone with any information on Senatus’ whereabouts should contact Detective O. Tellez or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

