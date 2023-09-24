MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 93-year-old woman who was reported missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Brunilda Fortuna was last seen in an unspecified part of the Little Havana neighborhood.

Fortuna stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes.

It’s unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on Fortuna’s whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

