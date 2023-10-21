MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 91-year-old Benjamin Louis was last seen in an unspecified part of the Little Haiti neighborhood on Friday.

He stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 160 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes.

Louis was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jeans.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police’s Missing Persons Unit at 305-603-6300 or the department’s non-emergency line at 305-579-6111.

