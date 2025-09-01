MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 90-year-old woman last seen in the Flagami neighborhood.

Authorities said Margarita Zayas was last seen on Sunday.

She is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 110 pound. She has short white hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are urged to call City of Miami Police’s Specials Victim Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

