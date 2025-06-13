MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 90-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police Department, Miguel Angel Ramirez was last seen at his home in the area of 4300 NW 169 Terr. of Miami Gardens on Thursday afternoon, around 4:00 p.m.

Detectives said Ramirez has been experiencing memory issues and confusion.

He is believed to be heading northbound from Miami Dade County in a 2006 red Ford Explorer, bearing a Florida tag HBNC63.

Ramirez stands at 6 feet tall and about 210 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person should contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-2100.

