MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 90-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit, Orlando Garcia Fuentes was last seen Saturday in an unspecified part of the Little Havana neighborhood.

Garcia Fuentes stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing an Los Angeles Dodgers hat, a plaid green shirt, dark blue jeans and sunglasses.

Authorities said Garcia Fuentes meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

Officials anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective R. Rowley, or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.