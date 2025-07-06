MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for your assistance in locating a man who was reported missing from Little Havana.

According to police, 90-year-old Orlando Garcia Fuentes has been missing since July 5 and was last seen in an unspecified part of Little Havana.

Fuentes stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing an LA Dodgers hat, a plaid green shirt, dark blue jeans and sunglasses.

Authorities say that Fuentes meets the criteria of an endangered adult.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Rowley or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org

