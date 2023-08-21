MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 9-year-old girl who went missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Shel’Terria Hicks Evans was last seen in an unspecified section of Miami’s Model City neighborhood.

The child stands 4 feet tall, weighs around 60 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, pink tights and sandals.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

